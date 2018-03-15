Freeman named MPS Teacher of the Year

For Manning Primary School second- and third-grade teacher Susan Freeman, fostering a love of reading in young students “is the most rewarding part of (her) job.”

Freeman, who has taught her entire 11.5 years in education with Clarendon School District 2, was recently named by her peers at Manning Primary School’s Teacher of the Year.

Freeman has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in education with a concentration in adolescent literacy. She also holds a professional certificate in library media and information science. She is a member of the South Carolina Library Association and International Society for Technology in Education.

Freeman said that “by creating engaging lessons” for her students, she helps them begin to think “critically; successfully collaborate with their peers; and analyze various genres of text.”

“Every day is a good day because students leave the media center with a better understanding of how to interact with text and with an excitement of having new library books to take home,” she said.

Outside of school, Freeman is one of the coordinators at her church’s annual Vacation Bible School. She is also a member of the Presbyterian Women’s Circle.

“I have served as a volunteer in local food pantries and with Habitat for Humanity,” Freeman said. “I am a follower of the National Kidney Foundation, where I advocate by using my personal experience of kidney donation to help and encourage others who may have questions about the process of organ donation.

Freeman has been married to her husband, Emmett, for 10 years. The couple has two children, Emma Grace, 6, who enjoys drawing and painting, and Charlie, 1, who loves to play outside.