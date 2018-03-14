Wreck with injuries on Greeleyville Highway
by Robert Joseph Baker | March 14, 2018 8:17 pm
Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:18 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting a wreck with injuries in the 3700 block of Greeleyville Highway near EZ-Go as of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic may move more slowly during this time.
