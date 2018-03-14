This day in History: March 14

Last Updated: March 13, 2018 at 2:21 pm

March 14

1629 A Royal charter is granted to the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

1743 The first American town meeting is held at Boston’s Faneuil Hall.

1757 British Admiral John Byng is executed by a firing squad on board HMS Monarch for neglect of duty.

1794 Inventor Eli Whitney receives a patent for his cotton gin.

1900 The United States currency goes on the gold standard.

1903 The Senate ratifies the Hay-Herran Treaty, guaranteeing the United States the right to build a canal in Panama.

1912 An anarchist named Antonio Dalba unsuccessfully attempts to kill Italy’s King Victor Emmanuel III in Rome.

1915 The British Navy sinks the German battleship Dresden off the Chilean coast.

1918 An all-Russian Congress of Soviets ratifies a peace treaty with the Central Powers.

1923 President Warren G. Harding becomes the first U.S. President to file an income tax report.

1936 Adolf Hitler tells a crowd of 300,000 that Germany’s only judges is God and itself.

1939 The Nazis dissolve the republic of Czechoslovakia.

1943 The Germans reoccupy Kharkov in the Soviet Union.

1947 The United States signs a 99-year lease on naval bases in the Philippines.

1951 U.N. forces recapture Seoul for the second time during the Korean War.

1954 The Viet Minh launch an assault against the French Colonial Forces at Dien Bien Phu.

1964 A Dallas jury finds Jack Ruby guilty of the murder of alleged assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.

1967 John F. Kennedy‘s body is moved from a temporary grave to a permanent one in Arlington Cemetery.

1968 The Mai Lai Massacre occurs. An estimated 347-504 Vietnamese Villagers are killed by American troops. [MHQ- The Quarterly Journal of Military History]

1978 An Israeli force of 22,000 invades south Lebanon, hitting the PLO bases.

1990 Mikhail S. Gorbachev becomes president of the Soviet Congress.

1991 The “Birmingham Six,” imprisoned for 16 years for their alleged part in an IRA pub bombing, are set free after a court agrees that the police fabricated evidence.

Born on March 14

1804 Johann Strauss, violinist and composer.

1833 Lucy Hobbs Taylor, the first American woman to become a dentist.

1854 Paul Ehrlich, German bacteriologist who received the Nobel Prize for medicine.

1864 Casey Jones, railroad engineer.

1879 Albert Einstein, German-born mathematician best known for his theories on relativity.

1934 Eugene Cernan, American astronaut; the last man on the moon.