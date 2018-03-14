SCDRO: 107 homes rebuilt, renovated after October 2015 flood

The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office out of Columbia announced Wednesday the placement of more than 900 families in new or renovated homes after repairs and replacements to structures affected by the 1,000-year flood in October 2015.

Overall, 945 families have been placed, and 1,128 award letters have been sent out to eligible residents.

Families receiving housing assistance completed the application and award process through SCDRO. Their previous homes were severely damaged by the October 2015 storm. Award letters notify residents that they have been accepted into the program and list the next steps for them to move forward. It is up to the resident to decide if he or she will participate in the program.

Along with the announcement Wednesday, the SCDRO awarded more homeowners letters regarding their eligiblity. Two each went to Berkeley, Florence and Williamsburg counties; one each went to Dorchester, Sumter and Georgetown counties.

Thus far, Clarendon County has had 208 eligible households and 106 key turnovers, according to a release from the SCDRO>

The SCDRO plans to repair or eplaceabout 2,150 homes throughout South Carolina that were affected by the 2015 flood.

The program is designed to assist Low to Moderate income households and serve South Carolina’s most vulnerable population. The highest priority is given to households with documented damage; households with persons who are 65 years old or older; persons with documented disabilities; or households with children 5 years old or younger.

For more information, visit the SCDRO website at www.scdr.sc.gov.