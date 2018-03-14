Manning resident places first in state college theatre competition
by Robert Joseph Baker | March 14, 2018 6:55 pm
Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 8:05 pm
Manning resident and Newberry College student Nigel Johnson placed first in the theatrical design category for South Carolina Speech and Theatre Association State College Festival Competition at South Carolina State University.
