Gladys Watts Buddin

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:37 pm

Gladys Watts Buddin, 90, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, died Monday, March 12, 2018, peacefully at her home in Turbeville.

Born May 20, 1927, in rural Clarendon County, she was one of 14 children of Edmond B.Watts and Annie Bell Robison Watts. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Turbeville, the Dicey Gibbons’ Circle, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 132 and was the former director of the WMU at her home church. She retired from Turbeville Sportswear after 16 years of employment.

She passed away peacefully surrounded by countless family and friends under the loving care of Amedisys Hospice, Michelle Baker, Tanya Smith and caretaker Diane McFadden.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Robert, James, Othell, Franklin, E.B. Jr. and John Milton Watts; and two sisters, Lorena Nesbitt and Mildred Green.

Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Silas Bruce Buddin; three sons, Ronnie (Candee) of Turbeville, Mike (Faye) of Irmo and Tony (Pat) of Sumter; two daughters, Margie Edge and Anna Buddin, both of TUrbeville; 15 grandchildren, Stevie, Kasey Holmes, Dustin (Molly), Jamie (Edward) Carmon, Nicole (Brian) Craft, Michelle, Eddie (Danielle), Timmy (Katie), Sarah (Brandon) Caples, Megan, Kyndal (Chris) Moore, Will Mullen, Chris (Teress) Edge and Crystal Miller; 23 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a brother, Wyman (Grace) Watts; four sisters, Elma Prescott, Sarah Bell (Loy) Hendrix, Libby (J.H.) Moore and Patsy (Bill) Aburn; special family friends Tricia Clark and Judy Coker-Williams; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018, prior to services at First Baptist Church, 1020 Morris St. in Turbeville. The family will receive guests further at 1040 Coker St. in Turbeville.

Services will follow at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Turbeville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, 198 E. Wesmark Blvd., Suite 2, Sumter, SC 29150.

Funeral services are being directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta.

