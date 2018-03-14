Cummings named MJHS Teacher of the Year

Tyrone Cummings has just 4.5 years of teaching under his belt.

All of those are with Clarendon School District 2, and he currently serves as a math interventionist with seventh and eighth-grade students at Manning Junior High School.

This past week, Cummings was named his school’s Teacher of the Year. He will face off against five of his peers later in the year to see who will be the district Teacher of the Year.

Cummings received both associate of arts and bachelor of arts degrees from the University of South Carolina. He is currently pursuing a master of education degree in administration from his alma mater.

Along with his role as an interventionist at MJHS, he is also the school’s Original Six Foundation Afterschool Program coordinator.

He said the most rewarding part of his career in education is “the potential and ability to transform lives.”

“The act of helping and supporting students in any number of ways, from academic to welfare and emotional learning, is rewarding and gratifying in an educator’s life,” he said in a release.”

Cummings said that he is committed to educating students, colleagues, families and the community through “establishing strong relationships.”

“As an educational leader and advocate, (I) have dedicated myself to becoming a lifelong learner, and (I) strive to instill a similardesirein my students through meaningful relationships,” Cummings said.

Cummings is a member of the South Carolina Education Association, the South Carolina State Council of the International Reading Association and the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

His community involvement includes roles as a motivational speaker, a youth mentor and as a vocalist at various functions.

He is married to Beverly Cummings, and the couple has two children, Travonte and Tyla.