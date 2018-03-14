B-Team Lady Swampcats defeat Carolina Academy in double-header

The B-Team Lady Swampcats brought out the sticks in their double header against the Carolina Academy Lady Bobcats Wednesday evening at Laurence Manning Academy.

Hannah Kate Branham threw 12 strikeouts between the two games to secure the victory in both.

Branham led the way on the other side of the ball as well, hitting 5-5 with two in-the-park home runs, one in-the-park grand slam, nine RBI and scoring five times through the two games.

Lindsey Barwick was also strong at the plate, hitting 5-5 on the night, with two doubles and chalking up an additional seven RBI and crossing the plate safely five times.

Many other Lady Swampcats were hot offensively, including Hailey Lynch, who went 4-4 with two in-the-park home runs and five RBI. Callie Walker added three hits and three RBI; Emily Anderson hit an in-the-park home run and added an RBI and Anna Marie Beard hit five singles.

The B-Team Lady Swampcats improved to 5-0 on the season and will travel March 20 to Colleton Prep for another double-header.