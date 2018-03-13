Students make Dean’s List for Charleston Southern University
by Staff Reports | March 13, 2018 11:38 pm
Charleston Southern University has named the following local students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester.
Students from Clarendon honored included Jesse Renee Beasley of Turbeville. Students named to the Charleston Southern Dean’s List have earned a 3.5 GPA or better and earned 12 or more credit hours for the semester.
