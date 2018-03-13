Senator Scott Statement on Secretary of State and CIA Announcements

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the statements below regarding today’s announcements by President Trump regarding a new Secretary of State and CIA Director.

On former Secretary Rex Tillerson  “I want to thank Mr. Tillerson for his service to our nation. Secretary of State is a particularly demanding position, and he represented our nation well both abroad and in his efforts to modernize the department here at home. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

On Secretary of State Nominee Mike Pompeo  “I served with Mike in Congress, and I know how committed he is to ensuring our nation has a clear and strong foreign policy. With many threats looming, as well as potential direct talks with North Korea, I look forward to hearing more about his plans for the State Department and representing our nation as our top diplomat as his nomination moves through the Senate.”

On CIA Director Nominee Gina Haspel  “With more than 30 years of service at the CIA, including serving as Deputy Director over the past year, Gina Haspel is certainly a qualified candidate for the position of CIA Director. We live in a dangerous world, and I am interested to hear more about how she will combat the threats facing our nation every single day.”