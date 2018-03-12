‘Walk 4 All Shifts’ commemorates Women’s History Month at Dorn VA

Last Updated: March 12, 2018 at 4:26 pm

The public is invited to come out and recognize March 2018 Women’s History Month with staff and employees of the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, S.C., by demonstrating perseverance, strength, and persistence as they walk, run or stroll during either one or all four walks planned by the medical center’s Federal Women’s Program.

The 2018 theme in Veterans Affairs, “Nevertheless She Persisted: Honoring Women Who Fight All Forms of Discrimination Against Women”, takes on the challenge of saluting women Veterans for their strength and persistence.

There are four scheduled walks that will occur during the month which allows employees for all shifts to participate; three walks at Dorn VAMC and one walk at the Hampton Street Office, located at 1712 Hampton Street downtown Columbia. The scheduled walks are as follows:

11:30 a.m., Friday, March 16, begins at Hampton Street Office to Finlay Park and back to Hampton Street Office

11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 22, begins at Dorn VAMC

8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 27, begins at Dorn VAMC

3:00 a.m., Friday, March 30, begins at Dorn VAMC

Family members, friends, and others are welcome to bring their water bottle and just come out for the camaraderie during their break, after dinner, or just for the support. It’s free!

Our fabulous Veterans Affairs Police will be on hand during each walk. Media who wish to attend should contact the Public Affairs Office at least one day ahead of each walk by calling 803.776.4000, ext. 6519 or email vhacmsdornpa@va.gov.