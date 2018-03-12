Turbeville Town Council to hold meeting

Turbeville Town Council will hold its monthly meeting on March 13, 2018 at the East Clarendon District Office located at 1177 Atkinson Street in Turbeville due to the School Board Election being held at the Town Hall. Items on the Agenda for the meeting include adoption of minutes, review of new code ordinances, changes to new committee member list, proposed recognition of the E.C. Varsity Ladies State Championship basketball team, increase in sewer rates for the Turbeville Correctional Institute, along with Committee and Administrative reports. There will be an Executive Session following the reports.