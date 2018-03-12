Summerton Town Council to hold monthly meeting

Last Updated: March 12, 2018 at 4:49 pm

The Summerton Town Council will hold its monthly meeting st 6:00 p.m. on Tues. March 13. It will be held at the Summerton Town Hall on 10 Main Street, Summerton.

Business planned for discussion includes an update on the Briggs v. Elliot event, acceptance of planning commssion resignation and consideration of new candidate for appointment to commission, along with declaration of surplus items to be be included in auction. Status reports by Mayor Mac Bagnal are also scheduled to be given.