PUBLIC NOTICE
by Robert Joseph Baker | March 12, 2018 10:58 am
There will be a Special Called meeting for the Clarendon Hospital District Board of Trustees. It has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wed. March 14, 2018.
The meeting will be held at Charleston’s Place Meeting Hall at 316 South Mill Street in Manning.
