Clarendon County Adult Ed. to hold new student registration

Last Updated: March 11, 2018 at 12:25 pm

Clarendon County Adult Education will hold registration for new students at the the F.E. DuBose Career Center in Manning on Mon. March 12.

Sessions will take place at 8:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. and will last about three hours.

Participants will complete enrollment packets, placement testing and begin the orientation process.

Summerton and Turbeville locations will host sessions at 5 p.m. Tues. March 13.

For more information, call Director Lisa Justice at (803) 473-2531.