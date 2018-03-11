S.C. Dept. Of Consumer Affairs releases scam report

Last Updated: March 11, 2018 at 12:45 pm

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is releasing its new scam report, highlighting the top reported scams in South Carolina during 2017.

Throughout 2017, SCDCA’s Identity Theft Unit received 1,441 scam reports. Nearly half of the reported scams were imposter scams (49%), while the next two highest categories were sweepstakes (11%) and debt collection (9%). In total, consumers reported actual losses of over $1,620,000 from scams, and the potential loss of more than $1,000,000 by those who did not fall victim to the scams they reported.

Scam reporting is an important step in helping SCDCA empower consumers to recognize and avoid scams. To report a scam, obtain a copy of “Ditch the Pitch: A Guide to Guarding Against Scams,” or view the scam report in its entirety, call 844-835-5322 or visit S.C. Dept. Of Consumer Affairs www.consumer.sc.gov, then click Report a Scam.