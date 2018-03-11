Little Ole Lady: Losing our children

Our country has been shaken to its depths in the past few days and weeks because of the needless slaughter of our young people in or schools. We ask ourselves how could this happen again and again, and because we have not answered that question, our young people have taken it into their own hands as they plan walk-outs, sit-ins and marches to Washington.

The profile of the murderers seems to be the same: lone, isolated young men who have a fondness for guns and have suffered a loss of some kind. Note to young people: when you see a person being bullied or sitting without friends in the lunchroom, be a hero and seek out that person. Try to be a friend and listen to them. If you hear a young man obsessed with guns, tell an adult about your knowledge. That may be your life, young person. Try to save it.

And while we talk about gun control and other external ideas to halt this senseless slaughter, I offer the following… there is an internal need to solve this problem.

Parents, where are you when your kid starts to collect 10-15 guns and rifles? This is not a hobby, this is danger to our children. Parents, have you taught your kids respect for their teachers, policemen and yourselves? We need to teach respect and love for our fellow human beings.

When I was young, I was taught to say “yes ma’am, and no sir” to my parents and elders. The policeman on the beat was my friend and my safety. And my teachers were paths to my own future. I didn’t know what kind of discipline lay behind the principal’s office, but I knew I didn’t want to find out. I skipped school one time when I was a senior in high school. I skipped study hall because I wanted to go bowling with a friend. I learned quickly the penalty at school was a 10,000-word essay on Japan written in ink with no mistakes and then I received a second discipline when I got home. Parents, these are your kids we are talking about. If a child has been suspended from school, there needs to be some sort of supervision of those idle hours. Where has the common sense gone when children are kicked out of school and are at loose ends to get into further trouble? Does anyone care?

Dr. Phil would say that every kid needs a soft spot to fall. One spot is at home and the other soft spot is the safety of the school. We need to help children find that spot at both places. Parents, teach your kids love and respect for others. Kids, help your classmates find friends, and lift them up when they are bullied. If a schoolmate acts sad or different, help them talk. This may be your life, young person.

I lost my oldest son to a senseless disease, and when he died, a piece of me died also. My younger son lost his best friend, his older brother. It hurts, and no parent should have to bury his or her child. We grieve for those parents who have lost their child due to a senseless action. Because I am a Christian, I can hold fast to my Father for support and hope for the future. But there are many who do not find this same hope.

Whatever you call your higher spirit, find the guidance to teach your kids to love and respect others. And young people, I hope you find this message because this could be your life. Try to save it. My prayers to all, and may God have mercy on the United States of America.