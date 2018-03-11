Free tax preparation for qualifying Manning residents

Last Updated: March 11, 2018 at 1:02 pm

Households with less than $54,000 in annual income may qualify for free tax preparation assistance, which can lead to much-needed refunds and guidance toward using the refund as part of a plan for financial stability. The help is provided by The Cooperative Ministry in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Last year the Harvin Clarendon VITA site prepared free tax returns for 128 Manning residents, which refunded over $194,000 back into the local community.

The Harvin Clarendon County Library at 215 N Brooks St, is hosting the Manning tax site during the 2018 tax season. The site is open on Wednesdays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. now through April 11.

Taxpayers wishing to have their returns prepared for free should call 803-435-8633 for an appointment.

This year the site will do a one day tax blitz for taxpayers who can’t make it to the site during the week. The event will be held at the library on Sat. March 17 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Taxpayers should call 803-435-8633 for a Saturday appointment.

“The average person pays $200-$300 in tax preparation fees, when we could have gotten them the safe refund without charging them for it. Our goal is to keep more money in the pockets of the low to moderate income workers of South Carolina so that they have more money to pay their bills,” said Jessica Grote, VITA Program Director.

Qualifying taxpayers also have the option of filing online for free from the comfort of their own homes. United Way and H&R Block partner to offer MyFreeTaxes, a free online tax preparation for individuals and families who earned $66,000 or less in 2017. Taxpayers simply upload their W2’s to MyFreeTaxes.com any computer or smartphone.

Free telephone and e-mail support are also available to help throughout the process.

About The Cooperative Ministry

The Cooperative Ministry’s mission is to increase the economic self-sufficiency of people experiencing poverty in the Midlands through crisis assistance and sustainability programs.

For more information, please visit www.coopmin.org.