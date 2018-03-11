Deaf interpreter known nationwide speaks about deaf awareness

Last Updated: March 10, 2018 at 11:40 pm

Jason Hurdich gained national fame when he helped Gov. Nikki Haley's emergency messages for the deaf community during Hurricane Matthew. Saturday, he spoke at the Horry County Museum. (Taggart Houck/WPDE)

By Taggert Houck/WPDE

Certified deaf interpreter Jason Hurdich took the internet by storm in 2016 while working with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. He served as her voice for the deaf and hard of hearing while Haley updated South Carolinians about Hurricane Matthew.

Haley referred to Hurdich as a ‘Rock Star’.

While that may be how many people know him, to him, it was just another day of work.

“To be honest I didn’t do anything. I was just doing my job!” he said, laughing.

Hurdich spoke to dozens of people Saturday morning at the Horry County Museum about deaf awareness and his role as an interpreter.

He also stressed the importance of finding more ways to reach the deaf community.

“Really there aren’t enough certified interpreters in South Carolina. There’s a real shortage there. I think there’s like 60 or 70. It’s a very small number to serve the entire state, there aren’t enough,” he said.

In the 1990s, the American Disabilities Act was passed. Hurdich said there is much more progress to be made.

“The law is passed to provide ASL [American Sign Language] instruction in high school but where are the teachers? We don’t have that resource available,” he said.

Hurdich says he hopes the community will come together and support deaf children and adults struggling to find opportunity.