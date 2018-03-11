A legislative update from February by Sen. Kevin Johnson

Last Updated: March 10, 2018 at 11:41 pm

Senator Kevin Johnson gives his legislative update for bills that received a third reading in the S.C. Senate from Feb. 2018.

S. 587 provides that a property with a four percent assessment ratio shall continue to receive that assessment rate if its owner dies, until his estate is closed.

S. 758 extends the time period for hunting waterfowl on Lake H. Taylor Blalock to Dec. 31, 2023.

S. 793, the Property Tax Procedure Act, requires the Department of Revenue to notify affected counties of its relevant determinations and of property tax appeals, provides for the circumstances for corrected property tax assessments, and provides for department notifications regarding claims for refunds.

S. 796 creates the American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission of South Carolina to provide for the observance of the Sestercentennial of the American Revolution in South Carolina.

S. 812 increases the value of noncash prizes allowed and the price of tickets allowed for raffles that are conducted by nonprofit organizations for charitable purposes.

S. 841, relating to animal cruelty and care, provides for continuing education requirements related to animal cruelty, penalties for cruelly tethering a dog, circumstances for turning over litters of puppies or kittens to organizations, the sterilization of stray cats, compensation for taking custody of an animal, grants for spaying and neutering programs, veterinary practice during emergencies or natural disasters, and sheltering standards and the enforcement thereof.

S. 888 provides that certain public school faculty members may receive payments for unused annual leave and sick leave.

S. 911 requires each county to allow for a deferment of payment of property taxes for service members who are deployed.

S. 913 waives the license or tag requirements for a youth hunter during a Youth Hunting Day.

S. 916 extends the Energy Efficient Manufactured Homes Incentive Program by an additional ten years.

S. 917 allows the revenue from certain accommodations and hospitality taxes to be expended for the control and repair of flooding and drainage at tourism related lands or areas.

S. 933 reduces the catch limited for red drum.

S. 937 extends the devolution of powers, duties, and obligations vested in the Denmark Technical College Area Commission to the State Board for Technical Comprehensive Education to January 1, 2019.

S. 954 prohibits the Public Service Commission from issuing an order for requests made pursuant to the Base Load Review Act until ninety days after the General Assembly adjourns for the 2018 legislative session but permits an experimental rate order to revise electric rates.

S. 955 directs the Public Utilities Review Committee to resume screening candidates for the Public Service Commission and to advertise for these positions for an additional time period.

S. 1002 creates the South Carolina State Flag Study Committee charged with proposing an official, uniform design for the state flag.

H. 3653 provides that the operations or expansions of manufacturing or industrial facilities may not be considered public or private nuisances in certain circumstances.

H. 3677 adopts revised volumes of the Code of Laws of South Carolina, 1976, as the only general permanent statutory law of the State.

H. 3929 establishes specific requirements for the review and appeal of decisions by the Department of Health and Environmental Control regarding the permitting of certain agricultural animal facilities, the review of permits, setback distances, and buffer requirements.

H. 4005 declares the third week in October of each year as “South Carolina Native Plant Week.”

H. 4397, relating to the consolidation of the three school districts of Orangeburg County into one school district, revises provisions pertaining to the preparation and submission of the budget of the Orangeburg Consolidation Transition Committee.

For more information on the bills above, you may visit our website at www.scstatehouse.gov.

Contact Information: Senate Office of Kevin L. Johnson, P.O. Box 142, Columbia.

Email: kevinjohnson@scsenate.gov

Office Telephone: (803) 212- 6024