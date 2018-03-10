Pet of the day: Frankie

Last Updated: March 10, 2018 at 12:27 pm

Frankie is a 2 year old Male Min Pin Mix weighing approximately 22 pounds. He is current on all of his vaccinations, been neutered and tested positive for heartworms. He is currently being treated for heartworms and he will need to continue treatment once adopted.h Frankie is such a sweet baby that loves attention!

If you think you are the one for this sweet baby, please submit an adoption application online at A Second Chance Animal Shelter