Meet the senior sales rep for the Manning Times

Last Updated: March 10, 2018 at 12:06 pm

Allison Ganes, from Cades, has recently joined the staff of the Manning Times as the new Sales Representative. She attended and graduated from East Clarendon Middle-High School in 2014. Before joining the staff at the Manning Times, she worked for Four Square Vet Care in Kingstree where she was the doctor’s assistant.

As a Sales Representative, Allison meets with business owners and companies in and around Clarendon County. “I am responsible for meeting with businesses to get them to advertise with the Manning Times. I have to be in contact with clients at all times.” She has to get specific details on what the clients want their ads to say and look like. “I have to pay extremely close attention to what they want so that they will keep advertising with us,” said Allison, “I want to make sure that the clients are happy so the Manning Times keeps a good reputation with our clients.” Allison works hard to do her best and present quality advertisements for the customers. “I try to get better at my job every day,” said Allison, “but during my free time I like to hunt and fish with my friends and family.”