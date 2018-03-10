Janet McLeod Touchberry Trembley

Janet McLeod Touchberry Trembley, 94, widow of J.T. Touchberry, Jr. and Thomas V. Trembley, died Fri. March 9, 2018 at the National Health Care of Sumter.

She was born Sept. 10, 1923 in Pinewood. She was a daughter of the late James Wilson McLeod and the late Mary Dawkins McLeod. She retired from Clarendon Memorial Hospital after 40 years of service as a nurse’s aide. She was a member of Summerton Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Jackson T. Touchberry III (Joanne) of Wake Forest, NC; three grandchildren, Jackson T. Touchberry IV (Stacy) of Smithfield, VA, Matthew Touchberry (Jenny) of Chapin and Brian Buker of Wake Forest, NC; four great grandchildren; three sisters, Thelma McLeod of Sumter, Barbara Morris of Summerton and Geraldine Timmons of Dillon; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Touchberry, and five siblings: Ruth, Bill, Audrey, Kathleen and Pete.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tues. March 13, 2018, at Summerton Baptist Church. The Rev. Bob Ashba and the Rev. Billy Carlisle will be officiating. Burial will follow in Summerton Evergreen Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the GA’s of Summerton Baptist Church during the time that Janet led the group.

Visitation will be held in the church fellowhsip hall from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Summerton Baptist Church, Girls Auxiliary, 215 E. Main Street, Summerton.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements. The phone number is (803) 435-2179.

