Clarendon County Council to hold meeting

Last Updated: March 10, 2018 at 1:52 am

The Clarendon County Council has scheduled its monthly meeting for 6:00 p.m. Mon. March 12. The meeting will be held at the Clarendon School District 3 Board Room located at 1177 Atkinson Street in Turbeville.

Topics on the agenda include authorization of new board member for Planning Commission, the honoring of East Clarendon Varsity Girls basketball team as champions, resolutions, as well as a presentation by Santee Lynches and a presentation by Cezar McKnight. Other business included will be financal reports, adminstration’s report and the Chairman’s report.

Individuals who may need auxiliary aids for effective communication concerning the above meeting should contact Thomas Harvin, the ADA Compliance Coordinator at (803) 433-3223, email at tlharvin@Clarendoncountygov.org prior to the scheduled meeting.