Beloved women’s conference at Seacoast Church

Last Updated: March 9, 2018 at 2:39 pm

The weekend of Feb 23, the Seacoast Church Manning Campus held their Beloved Women’s Conference at the Seacoast House located on Church Street in Manning.

The purpose of the Beloved Gathering was three fold. The first purpose was to give women of their local church an opportunity to meet and engage on a deeper level. In a large church setting, it is not feasible to know every church member on a personal level. The Beloved Gathering provides an opportunity to help make this a possibility. The second purpose was to give the women an opportunity to hear from six particular women of the church who volunteered to freely share their salvation and victory experiences because of their relationship with Jesus Christ with the group. The third purpose was to foster a sense of encouragement and acceptance within the group via love and small gifts.

The event began Friday evening with a light supper with dessert followed up with three guest speakers including Paula Fleming (Pastor’s wife), Heidi Vaughn Schimpf and Teri Norsworthy. Over the course of the evening, door prizes were given out including several tickets to the upcoming Chosen Women’s Conference in October. Winners of these tickets were Mary Ellen Young and Ida Sierra Frazier. This event will be held at the Mount Pleasant Campus. Other door prizes included various items donated by the Manning business sector. Some of the ladies even participated in the after party slumber party.

Saturday morning began with a continental breakfast followed by three more speakers, including Liz Patrick (Administrator), Deanna Lee and Kindler Johnson (Worship Leader). Following the speakers, more door prizes were given out and the event concluded at noon. All had fun and this year’s participants are looking forward to the next conference.