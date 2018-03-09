Manning High National Art Society members visit art convention
by Submitted by Reader | March 9, 2018 5:54 pm
On Sat. March 3, the Manning High student members of the National Art Society went to the National Art Honor Society Convention.
The convention was held at the McMaster College of Art located in Columbia.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.