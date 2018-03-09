LMA’s b team softball earns come from behind victory
The Laurence Manning Lady Swampcats earned the win with a come-from-behind victory against the Lady Falcons of Ben Lippen Thurs. March 8 in Columbia, by a score of 18-14.
Lindsey Barwick led the Lady Swampcats at the plate, going three for four with two doubles and a single adding three RBIs.
Anna Marie Beard also had a strong night offensively, going two for four with two singles and three RBI’s. Hannah Kate Branham went two for three with two singles and one RBI.
Campbell Proctor hit a single and had two RBIs and Macey Jans hit two singles and added another RBI.
Emily Anderson had two singles. Carleigh Moore and Kaleigh Warren each added a single for the Lady Swampcats.
Branham was the winning pitcher for LMA, striking out 4.
The Lady Swampcats improved to 3-0 on the season and will travel to Calhoun Academy on Mon. March 12.
Comment by Maxine Collins
March 9, 2018 at 09:57
Way to go girls
