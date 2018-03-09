EC eighth grader presented ball for 1,000 career points
Cooper Talaysia
East Clarendon Middle-High School eighth-grader Talaysia Cooper was presented her ball for scoring over 1000 points in varsity basketball.
Comment by PT
March 9, 2018 at 10:23
WOW. PT is impressed. PT doesn’t know how many games this 8th grader has played, but 1000 points is averaging 20 points per game over 50 games!!
PT sees great things ahead for this young lady.
Study hard and congrats, Talaysia!!
-PT Out
Comment by MissE
March 9, 2018 at 13:19
Congratulations to this young lady, such a great accomplishment.
This article does not show the wonderful things she has done. You are missing all the how’s. Elaborate give this baby the shine she deserves.
Give us stats and details.
