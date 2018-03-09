Danny Frank Floyd

Danny Frank Floyd, 54, husband of Vicki Welch Floyd, died Thurs. March 8, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.

Floyd was born Aug. 29, 1963, in Sumter, he was a son of the late Napoleon Ollie Floyd and the late Junie Strickland Floyd.

He began his law enforcement career in Sumter County and on July 1, 1987, he joined the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Horace Swilley. He retired August 18, 2015, as the Director of the 911 Communication Center for Clarendon County Emergency Services Division, after more than 28 years of service with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and more than 30 years in law enforcement.

He was a former member of the Clarendon County Law Enforcement Officers Association, participated in various state and federal training courses for communications and was in the forefront with the new Clarendon County 911 Enhancement Communications System.

He attended Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was involved with the Boy Scouts and was a Mason and former member of Fidelity Lodge #394 in Turbeville.

Floyd served as a volunteer of the Turbeville Rescue Squad during its early days. He held his law enforcement brothers and sisters close to his heart and loved them like family.

He is survived by his wife of Turbeville; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Gardner of Turbeville; a step granddaughter, Camilla Garcia-Gardner; two sisters, Marie F. Mozingo (Herb) of Bishopville and Miriam F. Strickland of Scranton; two brothers, Kenny Floyd (Margaret) of Hartsville and Chris Floyd (Wendi) of Turbeville; and special friend, Will Brown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Elaine F. Floyd, and a brother-in-law, Ben Strickland.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sat. March 10 at Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. David Richardson officiating and Rev. Chad Culick assisting. Burial will follow in the Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mark Creech, Ronnie Stewart, Will Brown, Freddie Huth, Nicolas Floyd and Matthew Floyd.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church and other times at the residence located at 1415 Green Street, Turbeville.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and many other family and friends for the various ways they assisted Danny and his family during his illness and death.

Memorials may be made to Stephens Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses by going to www.stephensfuneralhome.org.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

