Charleston Southern announces local Dean’s List students

Last Updated: March 9, 2018 at 2:38 pm

Charleston Southern University has named the following local students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester.

Michael Gene Burgess of Greeleyville. Burgess is a senior majoring in Kinesiology.

Sarah Elizabeth Farmer of Manning. Farmer is a senior majoring in Accounting.

Shelby Ashlyn Evans of Manning. Evans is a junior majoring in Biology: Pre-professional Emphasis.

Robert Lewis Hinson of Manning. Hinson is a senior majoring in Biology: Wildlife Emphasis.

Ryan Lee Hinson of Manning. Hinson is a junior majoring in Criminal Justice.

Emily Morgan Richburg of Manning. Richburg is a senior majoring in Psychology.

Jordan Katherine Lee Evans of New Zion.. Evans is a senior majoring in Kinesiology.

Victoria Kinley McLeod of Pinewood. McLeod is a freshman majoring in Kinesiology- Clinical Emphasis.

Katie Louise Shackleford of Saint Stephen. Shackleford is a senior majoring in Nursing.

Natalie Ruth Shillinglaw of Saint Stephen. Shillinglaw is a sophomore majoring in Nursing.

Sarah Michaela Darby of Summerton (29148). Darby is a senior majoring in Elementary Education.

Abbigail Jennings Bruner of Summerton. Bruner is a junior majoring in Psychology.

Thomas Zackery Cook of Sumter. Cook is a senior majoring in English.

David Christopher White of Sumter. White is a senior majoring in Management.

Megan Kelley Taylor of Sumter. Taylor is a freshman majoring in Psychology.

Deja Alease Richardson of Sumter. Richardson is a senior majoring in Psychology and Christian Studies.

Lindsey Cheyenne Barwick of Sumter. Barwick is a senior majoring in Biology: Preprofessional Emphasis.

April Darlene Overby of Sumter. Overby is a junior majoring in Criminal Justice.

Lauren Ashleigh Cain of Sumter. Cain is a junior majoring in English: Writing Emphasis.

Courtney Marie Simpson of Sumter. Simpson is a senior majoring in Kinesiology.

Christopher Tanner Brunson of Sumter. Brunson is a senior majoring in Management and Marketing.

Dustin Tyler Way of Sumter. Way is a junior majoring in Physical Education (Teacher Cert).

Students named to the Charleston Southern Dean’s List have earned a 3.5 GPA or better and earned 12 or more credit hours for the semester.

Founded in 1964, Charleston Southern University is a private, four-year liberal arts college. CSU is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and is affiliated with the South Carolina Baptist Convention. The university’s vision is to be a Christian university nationally recognized for integrating faith in learning, leading and serving.