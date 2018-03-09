Bernice ‘Bunny’ Richman Daitch

Last Updated: March 9, 2018 at 8:28 pm

Bernice “Bunny” Richman Daitch, 90, entered into eternal rest in Atlanta, GA on Tues. March 6, 2018.

Bunny was the daughter of Sam and Anna Richman of Manning, SC. She was the sister of Elinore Richman Aronovitz, the late George Richman and the late Bobby Richman. She was the wife of the late Irvin J. Daitch.

She was president of the Adas Yeshurun Synagogue Sisterhood and Chairman of the Landscape Committee for many years. She had a green thumb and a passion for gardening and was a member of multiple garden clubs. Her hobbies included boating, tennis, gardening and traveling. Her life’s joy was raising her five children.

She is survived by her children, Randy (Jay) Cohen, Fred (Lisa) Daitch and Debbie (Dan) Barrett. She was preceded in death by her sons, Gary and Kenny Daitch. Her grandchildren are Philip Daitch, Elizabeth Daitch Smith, Lauren Daitch, Heidi Cohen Miller, Alex Daitch and Emma Daitch. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Ellie and Aubrey Smith, along with Zachary Miller and Anna Daitch. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Thurs. March 8 at 1:00 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Augusta, GA. Rabbi Sirull will be officiating. Pallbearers are Philip Daitch, Tod Aronovitz, Brian Shonson, Mark Weinberger, Brian Estroff, Doug Froman, Scott Walkowitz, Alan Pomerance, and Bobby Kreisberg.

Honorary Pallbearers are Jay Cohen, Dan Barrett and Michael Smith. The family requests no flowers. Any contributions can be made to the Irvin J. Daitch Cemetery Beautification Fund, Adas Yeshurun Synagogue, 935 Johns Rd. Augusta, GA 30904.