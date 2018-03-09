St. Paul Elemtary celebrates Dr. Suess’s birthday
by Submitted via iPhone | March 9, 2018 10:46 am
Last Updated: March 9, 2018 at 9:04 am
Pictured below are Ms. Tiffany Housey, the art teacher and 3rd grade teacher, Miss Adria Vaughn.
Dr. Suess’s Birthday was celebrated at St. Paul Elementary School last week. Students read and listened to read alouds from different books in the library of Dr. Seuss.
Pictured are Tiffany Housey, the art teacher and grade 3 teacher, Adria Vaughn.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.