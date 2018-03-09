St. Paul Elemtary celebrates Dr. Suess’s birthday

Pictured below are Ms. Tiffany Housey, the art teacher and 3rd grade teacher, Miss Adria Vaughn.

Dr. Suess’s Birthday was celebrated at St. Paul Elementary School last week. Students read and listened to read alouds from different books in the library of Dr. Seuss.

