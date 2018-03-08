South Jordan River Union to hold youth conference

Last Updated: March 8, 2018 at 8:59 am

South Jordan River Union will hold its fourth youth conference. It will be at 10:00 a.m. Sat. April 7 at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church on 2371 Joseph Lemon-Dingle Road in Manning.

Rev. Sam Livingston will be the host pastor for the conference.

Rev. O’Donald Dingle will be moderator and Rev. Bobby McDonald will be the vice moderator.

The theme for the event is Building Your Future on a Solid Foundation.

Thematic Scriptures are Matthew 7:24-25 and Phil. 4:13.

There will be praise and worship, workshops, guest speakers, skits, music and dance.

Musicians included are Mike Griffin and Justin Thompson. Come and be blessed!

Affiliated churches are Antioch, Bethlehem, Briggs Chapel, Gum Spring, Holly Hill, Macedonia and New Light Baptist Churches.

