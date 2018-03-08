Rickie David Samuel

Last Updated: March 8, 2018 at 11:59 am

Rickie David Samuel, 59, died Mon. March 5, 2018 at Providence Hospital in Columbia. He was born October 23, 1958 in Alcolu. He was a son of the late David Samuel and Robertha Harrison Samuel.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sun. March 11 at Manning Junior High School, located at 1101 West L. Hamilton Road in Manning.

Apostle Donald Graham will be the eulogist. Pastor Michael Wright will be presiding with Adrian Whack and Allen Whack assisting.

Burial will follow in the Muldrow Cemetery, Manning, SC.

The family is receiving friends at his residence on 309 McLeod Court in Manning.