Optimist Club of Clarendon to hold monthly meeting

Last Updated: March 8, 2018 at 11:31 am

The Optimist Club of Clarendon will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thurs. March 8 at Faye’s at the Lake.

The winner of the essay contest, Bailey Gottenheimer and her parents will join the Optimist Club memebers for dinner. She is the first ever essay contest winner. She will be presented with a certificate, amedallion, and a $50 scholarship award.

Cleve Dowell will be the guest speaker for the night. He will be talking about Birdfest and the volunteer opportunity for the Optimist Club.

Judge Tommy Cooper has another engagement this month, so he will speak at another time. “Thanks to Mr. Jack for making that contact, and we hope to see him soon,” said Lisa Justice, “and we welcome anyone interested in learning more about the Optimist Club to join us for dinner.”

See you at Faye’s at 6:30 Thurs. March 8.