Nalique Wells-Tate

Nalique Wells-Tate, 18, died Mon. March 5, 2018 at 1435 Robert Rees- Durant Road in Alcolu.

She was born on May 16, 1999 in Sumter. She was a daughter of David Tate and Vicky Wells.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thurs. March 8 at Hayes F. Samuels, Sr. Memorial Chapel on 114 North Church Street in Manning.

Discourse will be by Brother Ed Ross.

Burial will follow in the Burgess Evergreen Cemetery in New Zion.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her mother on 17 Center Street in Sumter beginning Tues. March 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.