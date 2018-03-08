Mobile Library schedule for March 8
by Submitted via Email | March 8, 2018 2:59 am
Last Updated: March 6, 2018 at 2:35 pm
On March 8, the Harvin Clarendon County Library’s mobile library will be at the Turbeville IGA from 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
It will stop at the Barrineau Pentecostal Church from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will then travel to Lodabar Church on Highway 527 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
