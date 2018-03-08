LMA’s b team baseball squad beats East Clarendon
by Submitted via Email | March 8, 2018 2:03 pm
Last Updated: March 8, 2018 at 12:15 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy baseball B team defeated East Clarendon 7-3 on Wed. March 7.
Jackson Campbell earned the victory on the mound for the Swampcats. He struck out 5 batters.
Cam Branham and Jackson Clemmons combined to strike out 5 more batters in relief work on the mound.
Lowden Olsen was 2-4 with 2 RBIs.
The LMA B team will travel to Pinewood on Fri. March 9. Game time is 4:30 p.m. They will also play at home against Pinewood at 2:00 p.m. Sat. March 10.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.