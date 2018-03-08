LMA’s b team baseball squad beats East Clarendon

The Laurence Manning Academy baseball B team defeated East Clarendon 7-3 on Wed. March 7.

Jackson Campbell earned the victory on the mound for the Swampcats. He struck out 5 batters.

Cam Branham and Jackson Clemmons combined to strike out 5 more batters in relief work on the mound.

Lowden Olsen was 2-4 with 2 RBIs.

The LMA B team will travel to Pinewood on Fri. March 9. Game time is 4:30 p.m. They will also play at home against Pinewood at 2:00 p.m. Sat. March 10.