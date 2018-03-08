Farm Bureau Ins. honors Clarendon County agency manager

Last Updated: March 8, 2018 at 12:29 pm

Farm Bureau Insurance honored Wayne McKenzie, agency manager in Clarendon County, and Jason Woodall, an agent in Pickens and Oconee Counties, with their prestigious MAPS award, the company’s highest award of excellence. The 6 was announced at the company’s annual sales conference held March 1-2 at the Embassy Suites in Columbia.

“I am truly honored, humbled, and grateful to receive this award. I have always strived to give my clients the best customer service experience possible and to treat each of them like family,” McKenzie said.

“To even be considered for the MAPS award is a tremendous honor; being selected as the recipient is the greatest achievement of my career,” Woodall said.

The MAPS award honors select agents who demonstrate a daily commitment to providing the highest level of customer service. Those recognized exemplify traits like trustworthiness, sincerity and honesty.

“Any insurance company can sell a policy, but it’s the people behind the policy that matters most, and it’s what makes us unique as a company. Wayne and Jason and agents like them are our company’s most valuable asset,” Bill Courtney, chief executive officer, said.

McKenzie first joined Farm Bureau Insurance as an agent in 2005 and was promoted to agency manager in 2015. Woodall has worked as a Farm Bureau Insurance agent since 2009.