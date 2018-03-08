Clarendon Hall sends 19 students to literary meet

Dawson McIntosh, 8th Grade and Cali Phillipscheck, 2nd Grade, received awards at the Annual SCISA Literary Meet. McIntosh was honored in the Middle School Essay Division andL Phillips for Storytelling.

Clarendon Hall students competed in the SCISA Literary Meet held at Charleston Southern University on Wed. March 7. Clarendon Hall sent 19 students from grades 2 through 11.

Clarendon Hall was one of 38 schools competing at the annual event.

Two students received recognition:

Dawson McIntosh, eigth grade, received an award in the Middle School Essay division.

Cali Phillipscheck, second grade, was honored for Storytelling.

School sponsors were Liz Cila, third grade teacher, and Melissa Moorer, english teacher for middle and high school.

They said all the students did very well and congratulate Dawson and Cali on their accomplishments.

Headmaster Phillip Rizzo, Jr. echoed their sentiments, “The SCISA Literary Meet is highly competitive and brings together the most talented students from our schools. On behalf of Clarendon Hall, I commend all our Saints who attended and congratulate Dawson and

Cali on receiving awards.”

Clarendon Hall is located at 1140 South Dukes Street in

Summerton. For more information, contact the school office at (803) 485-3550 or visit their website, www.clarendonhall.org.