Best of show art award to be given to Scott’s Branch art class
by Submitted via Email | March 8, 2018 5:55 pm
On Fri. March 9, Sherry East, the representative for the South Carolina Education Association, will visit the art class at Scott’s Branch High School.
She will be presenting the “Best of Show” Art Award for the art poster contest “Read Across South Carolina: From the Mountains to the Sea, Read with Me.”
