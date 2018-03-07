Second person in custody over shooting of Sumter child

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:31 am

A second person is in custody related to an ongoing investigation of the shooting of a 7-year-old child that happened Feb. 1.

Kimberly Denise Burgess, 30, of 275 Sandy Run Drive in Sumter, turned herself in to authorities Tuesday morning without incident. She has been charged with four counts being an Accessory After the Fact of Attempted Murder; Criminal Conspiracy and Breach of Trust; Larceny for Failure to Return a Rented Object.

On Monday, Aireal Lakeia Johnson was arrested and charged in the same case.

Warrants are still outstanding in the case for Rodney Jermaine Burgess, 33, of 275 Sandy Run Drive in Sumter.

About 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, someone fired several shots at a home in the 5800 block of Broad Street. One of the bullets struck a 7-year-old boy in the leg. Two other bullet holes were discovered in the home’s interior but no one else was hit.

During the investigation, investigators uncovered information that the suspect vehicle was a 2017 Jeep. The vehicle was reportedly a rental Jeep obtained through a fraudulent insurance policy under the name of Aireal Johnson.

Johnson admitted to the conspiracy for fraud and also implicated the two other individuals.

Should anyone spot Rodney Jermaine Burgess or know where he can be found, please call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2022 or Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC.

You do not have to give your name and could receive a cash reward.