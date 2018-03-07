Meet the staff of The Manning Times
by Cindy Risher | March 7, 2018 6:22 pm
Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 8:42 pm
For the next several weeks, I will be introducing you to Team Manning Times.
Our goal is to bring you the news and highlight events and special occasions being celebrated throughout the county.
I would like to personally invite you to send your pictures of special events directly to me at manningtimeseditor@gmail.com.
Make sure you include the date, the reason for the celebration and the complete names of the people in your pictures. If that information is missing, I will not be able to print your pictures. Please include a phone number where I can reach you if I have any questions or need clarification.
The number here at The Manning Times is (803) 435-8422. Pictures submitted can be from community, church or school events and can also include special family celebrations.
This would include births, birthday parties, anniversaries, and adoptions, including pets, as well as other lifetime milestones such as graduations or completed certification programs.
Thank you! Cindy Risher, Manning Times Editor
comments » 1
Comment by Danny Thomas
March 7, 2018 at 21:26
Why do writers use poor grammar?
Example: I would like to personally invite . . .
I and personally are the same thing so why be redundant?
Isn’t horrible when people give a speech and say “I would like to personally like to thank each and every one of you for . . . ”
Each and every is also the same thing and is redundant. Very poor grammar. Just because people use poor grammar does not think it is correct.
