Meet the staff of The Manning Times

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 8:42 pm

For the next several weeks, I will be introducing you to Team Manning Times.

Our goal is to bring you the news and highlight events and special occasions being celebrated throughout the county.

I would like to personally invite you to send your pictures of special events directly to me at manningtimeseditor@gmail.com.

Make sure you include the date, the reason for the celebration and the complete names of the people in your pictures. If that information is missing, I will not be able to print your pictures. Please include a phone number where I can reach you if I have any questions or need clarification.

The number here at The Manning Times is (803) 435-8422. Pictures submitted can be from community, church or school events and can also include special family celebrations.

This would include births, birthday parties, anniversaries, and adoptions, including pets, as well as other lifetime milestones such as graduations or completed certification programs.

Thank you! Cindy Risher, Manning Times Editor