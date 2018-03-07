HopeHealth in Manning welcomes new provider

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 10:05 pm

On Wed. March 7, HopeHealth welcomed Jessica Townsend, MD, to the team at HopeHealth in Manning.

Townsend earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the College of Charleston and the earned her Doctor of Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina.

She served her internship and residency in family medicine with McLeod Regional Medical Center.

She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the South Carolina Academy of Family Physicians.

In 2016, she was awarded South Carolina Primary Health Care Association Clinical Provider of the Year.

HopeHealth is a nonprofit, federally-qualified health center providing quality and affordable health care services to individuals in Florence, Clarendon, and Williamsburg Counties.

To become a patient, call 843-667-9414.