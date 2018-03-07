Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees to hold board work session
by Staff Reports | March 7, 2018 3:03 pm
Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 8:41 pm
The Board of Trustees of CSD2 has scheduled a board work seession at 5:30 p.m. on Thurs. March 8.
It will be held in the board room at the District Office.
