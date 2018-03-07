Clarendon School District 1 recognizes employee of the month

Daisy Frank, employee of the month for CSD1.

Clarendon School District 1 held its regular monthly Board of Trustees meeting Mon. March 5 at the Cultural Arts Center in Summerton. The Board and CSD1 Superintendent recognized Daisy Frank as its employee of the month.