ManningLive

Clarendon School District 1 recognizes employee of the month

by | March 7, 2018 2:07 am

Last Updated: March 6, 2018 at 4:55 pm

Daisy Frank, employee of the month for CSD1.

Clarendon School District 1 held its regular monthly Board of Trustees meeting Mon. March 5 at the Cultural Arts Center in Summerton. The Board and CSD1 Superintendent recognized Daisy Frank as its employee of the month.

comments » 2

  1. Comment by Alfreda M Richardson

    March 7, 2018 at 07:45

    Congratulation Ms. Frank!

  2. Comment by Denise Frank

    March 7, 2018 at 09:59

    Congrats mom

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live