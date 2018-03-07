Clarendon School District 1 recognizes employee of the month
by Staff Reports | March 7, 2018 2:07 am
Last Updated: March 6, 2018 at 4:55 pm
Daisy Frank, employee of the month for CSD1.
Clarendon School District 1 held its regular monthly Board of Trustees meeting Mon. March 5 at the Cultural Arts Center in Summerton. The Board and CSD1 Superintendent recognized Daisy Frank as its employee of the month.
comments » 2
Comment by Alfreda M Richardson
March 7, 2018 at 07:45
Congratulation Ms. Frank!
Comment by Denise Frank
March 7, 2018 at 09:59
Congrats mom
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.