Clarendon Hall sends student goverment to spring convention

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:18 am

High School Members of Clarendon Hall’s Student Government Association who attended the annual SCISSA Spring Convention: Michael Boylston, McKenzie Bagnal, Joey Carlisle, Gabriel

Collier, May Rogan, Dylan Way, Sydney Wells, Lauren Pifer, Jadzia Brown, Hanna Corbett, Ava English, aLnd Brynne Baxley.

High School members of Clarendon Hall’s Student Government recently attended the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISSA) Student Government Spring Convention held at the Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach.

SCISSA was organized for the purpose of promoting and encouraging fellowship, activities, and interest on a state-wide basis among students in member schools of SCISSA.

SCISSA sponsors such student activities throughout the year as a summer leadership workshop, a fall conference at the State Capitol, student exchange week, Student Council of the Year and Honor Society of the Year Awards, and also a spring convention held in Myrtle Beach in March.