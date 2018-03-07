Clarendon Hall JV softball team defeats Holly Hill Academy

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 1:09 pm

Clarendon Hall JV softball team travelled to Holly Hill on Tues. March 6. The JV Lady Saints defeated Holly Hill by a score of 17 to 1 in 3 innings.

Amberly Way picked up the win on the mound, giving up only 1 hit and striking out 8. Way also led the Lady Saints on offense going 3 for 3 with 2 RBIS. Hannah Johndrow was also 3 for 3 and Wells James was 2 for 2. Macie McIntosh was 2 for 3. Olivia Wilson finished with 2 RBIS and Colleen McIntosh had 1 RBI.

The JV Lady Saints are now 2-0 on the season and will play again on Mon. March 12 against Orangeburg Prep at home.