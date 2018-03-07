Clarendon County Adult Ed. to hold registration for new students
Clarendon County Adult Education will hold registration for new students at the the F.E. DuBose Career Center in Manning on Mon. March 12.
Sessions will take place at 8:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. and will last about three hours.
Participants will complete enrollment packets, placement testing and begin the orientation process.
Summerton and Turbeville locations will host sessions at 5 p.m. Tues. March 13.
For more information, call Director Lisa Justice at (803) 473-2531.
