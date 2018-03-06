ManningLive

Winner crowned for Precious Miss Puddin Swamp

by | March 6, 2018 1:10 pm

Last Updated: March 6, 2018 at 1:08 pm

Sat. March 3 the Pudding Swamp Fesitval held its pageant and the winner for Precious Miss Puddin Swamp is Lauren Davis.

